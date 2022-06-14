Reference exchange rate up 18 VND on June 14
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,089 VND/USD on June 14, up 18 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,781 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,396 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks decreased.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,030 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,340 VND/USD, unchanged from the rates at the end of June 13.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,340 VND/USD./.