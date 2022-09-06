Business Industrial production recovers quickly with growth of 9.4% in eight months The index of industrial production (IIP) in the first eight months of 2022 surged 9.4% over the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Agricultural sector persists 50 billion USD export target Despite numerous difficulties coming from the domestic and international situation, the agricultural sector has managed to achieve important targets, and it still persists in this year’s agro-forestry-fishery export target of 50 billion USD as assigned by the Prime Minister.

Business Vietnamese-funded firm opens headquarters in Germany EATC Germany has freshly opened its headquarters in Bad Schwalbach in Germany's Hessen state, becoming the first Vietnamese-invested company to operate in the city.

Business Vietnam, Denmark enjoy potential for cooperation in green growth Vietnam and Denmark have a lot of potential to expand and deepen their cooperation in the time ahead, especially in green growth, Danish State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability Lina Hansen has affirmed.