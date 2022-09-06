Reference exchange rate up 18 VND on Sept. 6
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,245 VND/USD on September 6, up 18 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,245 VND/USD on September 6. (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,942 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,547 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
At 8:35am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,400 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,680 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the rates at the end of the previous session (September 5).
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,370 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,680 VND/USD, unchanged from September 5./.