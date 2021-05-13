Reference exchange rate up 19 VND on May 13
(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,168 VND per USD on May 13, up 19 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,863 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,473 VND/USD.
The rates listed by commercial banks showed decreases.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,910 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,140 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from May 12.
Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 2 VND to 22,947 VND/USD (buying) and 23,147 VND/USD (selling).
Vietinbank cut 5 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,937 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,147 VND/USD./.