The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,451 VND/USD on October 10, up 19 VND from the last working day of the previous week (October 7).
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,451 VND/USD on October 10, up 19 VND from the last working day of the previous week (October 7).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,154 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,748 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks decreased.
At 8:40am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,710 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,020 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of the previous day.
Meanwhile, BIDV also cut 5 VND to both rates, listing at 23,735 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,015 VND/USD (selling)./.