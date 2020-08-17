Reference exchange rate up 2 VND at week’s beginning
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on August 17, up 2 VND from the last working day of the previous week (August 14).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,910 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,518 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 14.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, at 23,090 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).
The rates at Techcombank remained at 23,068 VND/USD (buying) and 23,268 VND/USD (selling), the same as on August 14.
During the week from August 10 to 14, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend for the first two days of the week and turned around on Thursday, ending the week 3 VND lower than on Monday.
The rates listed at most commercial banks fluctuated during the week but also ended the week either unchanged or lower than those listed on Monday, except for the BIDV where the listed rates inched up compared to the beginning of the week./.