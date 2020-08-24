Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on August 24
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on August 24, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 21).
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on August 24 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on August 24, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 21).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,908 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,516 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:10 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 21.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, at 23,085 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from August 17 to 21, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on Monday but then turned around to go down for most of the week before being raised again on Friday. It ended the week 4 VND lower than the Monday rate.
The rates listed at commercial banks stayed stable throughout the week and ended at either the same or lower than the rates at the week’s beginning./.