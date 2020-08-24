Business International forum Franconomics 2020 to be held in October The international forum Franconomics is scheduled to take place in Hanoi capital, northern Hung Yen province, and Hai Phong port city on October 22-23 with the topic “From start-up to smart-up”.

Business Car dealers offer huge discounts in time of hardship Car dealers are offering huge incentives for customers to promote sales as the economic impacts from the pandemic persist and the lunar month of July is around the corner.

Business Ministry to build traceability system for products of industry and trade sector The Ministry of Industry and Trade will build an origin tracing system to create a database on goods managed by the ministry to meet customers’ increasing demand on tracing origin of goods.