Hanoi (VNA) - The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,117 VND per USD on August 7, up 2 VND from August 6.



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,810 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,424 VND/USD.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,190 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, down 25 VND from the same time on August 6.



The rates at BIDV went down 35 VND to 23,175 VND/USD (buying) and 23,295 VND/USD (selling).



Techcombank cut both rates by 25 VND to 23,170 VND/USD (buying) and 23,310 VND/USD (selling).-VNA