Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on February 19
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,134 VND per USD on February 19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,134 VND per USD on February 19, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,828 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,440 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,885 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,095 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from February 18.
BIDV also increased both rates by 5 VND to 22,905 VND/USD (buying) and 23,105 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank adjusted both rates up by 2 VND to 22,860 VND/USD (buying) and 23,107 VND/USD (selling)./.