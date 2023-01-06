Business Vietnamese shrimp exporters see profits in 2022 thanks to FTAs The Vietnamese shrimp industry has made it through a tough year of weakening demand and come out afloat, according to business leaders.

Business Vietnam’s 500 largest enterprises in 2022 announced The Vietnam Report JSC and VietNamNet online newspaper on January 5 revealed the list of the 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) and top 10 prestigious companies in the fields of pharmacy, logistics, tourism, transportation and animal feed in 2022.

Business Outstanding economic events of Vietnam in 2022 Faster-than-expected GDP growth, the upgrade of Vietnam’s credit ratings, and big fluctuations in the corporate bond market are among notable events of the Vietnamese economy in 2022. The following is the list of the top 10 defining events of the economy this year selected by the Vietnam News Agency.