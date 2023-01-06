Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on January 6 hinh anh 1The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,605 VND/USD on January 6. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,605 VND/USD on January 6, up 2 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,785 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,425 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued to drop.

Vietcombank reduced both rates by 30 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,300 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,650 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,350 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,630 VND/USD, both down 25 VND from January 5./.   
VNA