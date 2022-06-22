Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on June 22
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,089 VND/USD on June 22, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,781 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,396 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks continued to drop.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,065 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,375 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from June 21.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,100 VND/USD (buying), and 23,380 VND/USD (selling)./.