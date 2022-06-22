Business Vietnamese, Indian localities boost trade and investment ties The Trade Office at the Vietnamese Embassy in India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have co-organised a virtual conference to promote trade and investment ties between Vietnamese localities and India’s Andhra Pradesh state.

Business RoK’s investment into Vietnam property market increases Vietnam's real estate is an increasingly attractive sector for investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to Savills Vietnam.

Business Mozambican Assembly facilitates operation of Viettel: President The Mozambican Assembly will improve policies and laws to facilitate the investment and operation of Viettel and other foreign firms, its President Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias pledged while visiting Viettel in Hanoi on June 21.

Business Early-ripening longan in Son La yields high economic efficiency It takes about two months for the main longan season to be harvested, but in Song Ma district in the northern province of Son La, many households have already started harvesting early-ripening longan with a higher profit.