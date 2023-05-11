Business PetroVietnam’s trade union launches emulation campaign The trade union of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) held a ceremony in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on May 10 to launch the Workers’ Month, the Action Month for labour safety and hygiene, and an emulation campaign aimed at overfulfilling the 2023 plan.

Business Measures needed to sustain FDI growth trend: expert Foreign investors still put their trust in the Vietnamese economy, but it is important to take measures for sustaining the upward trend in foreign direct investment (FDI), an expert has said.

Business Vietnamese firms invest nearly 22 billion USD abroad There had been 1,643 Vietnamese-invested valid projects in foreign countries with a total capital of 21.93 billion USD as of late April, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.