The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) adjusted the daily reference exchange rate up on November 13, setting the rate at 22,727 VND per USD, 2 VND higher than the rate on the previous day.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,408 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,046 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw fluctuations.Vietcombank raised both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,255 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,345 VND/USD.BIDV raised its buying rate by 5 VND to 23,255 VND/USD and cut the selling rate by 20 VND to 23,365 VND/USD.Meanwhile, Techcombank offered the buying rate at 23,235 VND/USD, up 15 VND, and the selling rate at 23,345 VND/USD, down 25 VND from the previous day.-VNA