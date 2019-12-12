Reference exchange rate up 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,165 VND/USD on December 12, up 2 VND from the previous day (December 11).
The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,165 VND/USD on December 12 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,165 VND/USD on December 12, up 2 VND from the previous day (December 11).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,860 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,470 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,240 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,120 VND/USD (buying) and 23,140 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Techcombank raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD./.