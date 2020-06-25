Business Quang Binh aims to attract 1.5 billion USD in 10 years The north central coastal province of Quang Binh has set the target of attracting a total of 1.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) by 2030, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Gov’t permanent members discuss handling of loss-making projects Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 24 chaired a meeting of government permanent members to discuss ways to deal with long-delayed and loss-making projects administered by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Latest G-bond auction raises over 450 million USD The State Treasury of Vietnam mobilises 10.48 trillion VND (450.55 million USD) from a G-bond auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on June 24.

Business WB, Australia to support Vietnam in mitigating COVID-19 impacts The World Bank (WB) Group and the Australian Government have agreed to extend their strategic partnership in Vietnam with a commitment of a further 5 million AUD to support Vietnam’s economic recovery and protect the most vulnerable from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.