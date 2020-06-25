Reference exchange rate up 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,230 VND per USD on June 25, up 2 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,230 VND per USD on June 25, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,927 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,533 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial bank saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,100 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from June 24.
BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,120 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD, both down 10 VND.
Meanwhile, Techcombank added 10 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,120 VND/USD (buying), and 23,320 VND/USD (selling)./.