Reference exchange rate up 2 VND
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,232 VND per USD on June 26, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,929 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,535 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight decreases.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from June 25.
BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,115 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,295 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the previous day.
Techcombank cut both rates by 20 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,100 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD.
During the week from June 22 to 26, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up for the first day and down on the last three days, before being kept unchanged on Tuesday. It ended the week 9 VND lower than on Monday.
The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated but also ended the week lower than on Monday./.