Business Visa to support 10 million SMEs in Asia Pacific Visa has recently announced a commitment to support 10 million small businesses across Asia Pacific, including Vietnam, in an effort to get local communities back to business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA Vietnam’s logistics service industry is preparing infrastructure and techniques to grasp opportunities from the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to attract foreign investors with a wave of factories.

Business Vietnam Grand Sale 2020 national promotion month to begin from July 1 A national promotion month entitled ‘Vietnam Grand Sale 2020’ will be held from July 1 to 31 by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade in a bid to stimulate domestic consumption.

Business Deputy Finance Minister suggests speeding up public capital disbursement There remains difficulties in the disbursement of public investment capital between now and the year-end due to COVID-19, said Deputy Finance Minister Tran Xuan Ha during a teleconference on June 25.