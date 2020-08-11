Reference exchange rate up 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,217 VND per USD on August 11, up 2 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,217 VND per USD on August 11, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,905 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,513 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 10.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, at 23,085 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling).
The rates at Techcombank remained at 23,070 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling), the same as on August 10./.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,905 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,513 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 10.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, at 23,085 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling).
The rates at Techcombank remained at 23,070 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling), the same as on August 10./.