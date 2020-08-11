Business Banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has asked banks to further reduce operating costs in the remaining months of the year in order to continue lowering interest rates to support COVID-19 affected firms and individuals.

Business Phu Quoc promotes eco-agriculture in combination with tourism Phu Quoc district in the southern province of Kien Giang has invested in eco-agriculture in combination with services and tourism, aiming to create more tourism products by 2025, with a vision towards 2030.

Business Fruit and vegetable exports down over 12 percent in first seven months Vietnam earned nearly 2 billion USD from fruit and vegetable exports in the first seven months of this year, down 12.3 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Meeting discusses amendments to decrees on SOE equitisation Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh chaired a meeting on August 10 to review draft decrees that amend and supplement a number of Government decrees on equitising State-owned enterprises (SOEs) and divesting State capital from businesses.