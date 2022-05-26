Reference exchange rate up 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,105 VND/USD on May 26, unchanged from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,105 VND/USD on May 26. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi, May 26 (VNA) –
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,798 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,411 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks saw fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, BIDV raised both rates by 15 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,070 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,350 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,030 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,340 VND/USD, both down 10 VND./.