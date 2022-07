Business Vietnam remains a place of seemingly limitless promise: experts Though Vietnam is said to have certain advantages, to maintain sustained success, the country should be a diligent student of not only the upsides, but also the lessons learnt of other countries, said Moritz Kraemer, former Global Chief Ratings Officer of Sovereign Ratings Group at S&P Global and currently the Chief Economist, Head of Research of Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg (LBBW).

Business HCM City collects 7 million USD of taxes, fines from people with Google incomes Ho Chi Minh City has collected taxes and fines worth a total of 169 billion VND (7.26 million USD) from 38 individuals who earned incomes through Google in the first half of the year.

Business Vietnam’s famous rice gains access to Japan Tan Long Group JSC, in collaboration with Kiraboshi Bank, held a ceremony in Tokyo on June 30 to introduce ST25 rice, which was named the world’s best rice in 2019, to the Japanese market.

Business Vietnam’s economic growth accelerates on back of exports, manufacturing: Bloomberg Vietnam’s economic growth accelerated faster than expected in the second quarter of this year, as a recovery in exports and manufacturing helped offset risks from coronavirus outbreaks and rising oil prices, Bloomberg reported.