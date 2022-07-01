Reference exchange rate up 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,112 VND/USD on July 1, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,805 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,418 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks rose.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,420 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from June 30.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate 23,130 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,410 VND/USD./.