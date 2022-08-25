Business Vietnam witnesses improved mechanisation in agriculture Mechanisation in agricultural production will help Vietnam become one of the top ten leading agricultural processing hubs in the world by 2050, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam said on August 24.

Business Initiatives bring billions of US dollars to PetroVietnam The Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has so far launched 2,805 projects that resulted in over 707 trillion VND (30.7 billion USD) in revenue.

Business E-commerce training course held for farmers in Hung Yen The Farmers’ Association of Hung Yen city in the province of the same name, in coordination with the city’s Post Office, has organised training sessions on e-commerce and how to put agricultural products on sale on postmart.vn for 60 cadres and association members in the locality.

Business Airports, airlines asked to announce RoK’s latest entry regulations The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airports and airlines to announce the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s latest regulations on compulsory COVID-19 testing before entering the East Asian country.