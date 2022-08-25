Reference exchange rate up 2 VND
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,234 VND/USD on August 25, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,931 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,536 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,280 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,590 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the end of August 24.
BIDV also cut both rates by 25 VND, listing at 23,285 VND/USD (buying) and 23,565 VND/USD (selling)./.