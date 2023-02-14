Reference exchange rate up 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,630 VND/USD on February 14, up 2 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,630 VND/USD on February 14, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,811 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,449 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,400 VND/USD, up 25 VND, and the selling rate at 23,770 VND/USD, unchanged from February 13.
BIDV also raised both rates by 15 VND, listing at 23,455 VND/USD (buying) and 23,755 VND/USD (selling), both up 25 VND./.