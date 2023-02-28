Reference exchange rate up 2 VND
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,644 VND/USD on February 28. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,644 VND/USD on February 28, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,826 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,462 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,630 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 24,000 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of February 27.
BIDV raised both rates by 15 VND to 23,665 VND/USD (buying) and 23,965 VND/USD (selling)./.