Business Real estate firms advised to catch up with green growth trend Positive changes in the real estate sector are crucial if the country wants to meet its green growth targets. Along with construction, the sector is the source of nearly 40% of carbon emissions in the world and consumes about 36 percent of total power generated globally, according to experts.

Business Toyota Vietnam enjoys good business results in H1 Toyota Vietnam produced 16,629 vehicles in the first six months of this year, pushing its total number of manufactured vehicles so far to 621,051, the company reported.

Business Vietnam to develop 301 tourism-linked craft villages by 2030 The Government plans to develop 301 traditional craft villages linked to tourism by 2030, according to a decision approving Vietnam's traditional craft village preservation and development programme for the 2021-2030 period.

Business Over 20 million USD proposed to renovate northern train stations More than 470 billion VND (20 million USD) will be potentially earmarked for the renovation of train stations in northern Vietnam, according to a feasibility report by the management board of railway projects.