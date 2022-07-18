Reference exchange rate up 20 VND at week’s beginning
A transaction office of VietinBank (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,245 VND/USD on July 18, up 20 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 15).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,941 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,548 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks also went up.
At 8:40am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,280 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,500 VND/USD, both up 30 VND from July 15.
Meanwhile, BIDV added 35 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,310 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,590 VND/USD.
During the week from July 11-15, the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollars was adjusted down on Monday but then up on all the remaining days. It ended the week up 55 VND./.