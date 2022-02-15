Business Digital technology helps enhance transparency at border gates Digital transformation is being promoted at border gates, helping settle procedures more quickly while reducing travel time and costs, Nhan dan (People) newspaper reported.

Business OVs asked to bring Vietnamese farm produce to global value chain The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 15 evening held an online forum connecting Vietnamese entrepreneurs abroad so as to promote trade and investment in the agricultural sector.

Business Vietnam’s wood industry continues to grow Vietnamese wood and furniture products are expected to grow in 2022 due to the purchasing demand of the international market along with meeting necessary factors in Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).