Reference exchange rate up 20 VND on Feb 15
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,116 VND/USD on February 15. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,116 VND/USD on February 15, up 20 VND from the rate on the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,809 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,423 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks rose.
At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,550 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,860 VND/USD, both up 40 VND from February 14.
BIDV raised both rates by 40 VND to 22,590 VND/USD (the buying rate) and to 22,870 VND/USD (the selling rate)./.