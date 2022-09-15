Reference exchange rate up 20 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,277 VND/USD, up 20 VND from the previous day.
A transaction office of VPBank (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,277 VND/USD, up 20 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,974 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,579 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks all rose.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,430 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,740 VND/USD, both up 50 VND from the end of September 14.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by 40 VND, listing at 23,455 VND/USD (buying) and 23,735 VND/USD (selling)./.