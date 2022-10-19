Business Hanoi works to speed up disbursement of investment projects Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung has asked for more concerted, drastic and effective measures to speed up the disbursement of investment projects, especially key ones.

Business VinFast to open headquarters in Germany, France, Netherlands VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has revealed its European business strategy and announced the opening of dedicated country headquarters in Germany, France and the Netherlands at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, which is underway from October 17 – 23.

Business Can Gio expected to become eco-tourism city Can Gio district, the only area of Ho Chi Minh City bordering the sea, is expected to become a high-quality resort and eco-tourism city by 2030 under a resolution on the city’s development.