Reference exchange rate up 29 VND on January 28
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,099 VND/USD on January 28, up 29 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,099 VND/USD on January 28 (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,793 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,409 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks fluctuated in different directions.
At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,470 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,780 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from January 27.
Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 5 VND to 22,505 VND/USD (buying) and 22,785 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from January 24-28, the reference exchange rate fluctuated variably and ended the week up 37 VND from the rate on Monday./.