Business Vinhomes among top 10 property developers in Vietnam Vinhomes JSC was honoured as one of the top 10 property developers in Vietnam at the recent BCI Asia Awards ceremony for 2020 - 2021, the 7th straight time this company has secured the prize.

Business Remittances to HCM City total 6.6 billion USD last year Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reached around 6.6 billion USD in 2021, up 9 percent from the previous year, according to Nguyen Hoang Minh, head of the Vietnam Banks Association’s Office in HCM City.

Business Infographic Agriculture sector's growth in 2021 Agriculture sector overcame difficulties caused by Covid-19 to enjoy strong growth, with crop cultivation restructured properly in 2021.