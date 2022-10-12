Business NovaGroup, Bui Cao Nhat Quan to buy 10 million Novaland shares NovaGroup Joint Stock Company (NovaGroup) has just registered to buy 8 million shares of Nova Real Estate Investment Group Joint Stock Company (Novaland) by a transfer of share ownership. ​

Business Infographic Index of Industrial Production climbs 9.63% Vietnam’s Index of Industrial Production rose 9.63 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam. Vietnam’s Index of Industrial Production rose 9.63 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Business Vietnam-Australia trade up over 33% in nine months Trade between Vietnam and Australia rose 33.4% to nearly 12 billion USD in the first nine months of this year after reaching a record in 2021.

Business French investors seek business opportunities in Vietnam ​ An economic seminar entitled “Capturing business opportunities in Vietnam: Energy transition and digital transformation” was held in Paris recently, attracting more than 80 enterprises and investors from France and Vietnam.