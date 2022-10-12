Reference exchange rate up 29 VND on October 12
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,480 VND/USD on October 12, up 29 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,183 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,777 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks increased.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,760 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,070 VND/USD, both up 50 VND from the end of October 11.
Meanwhile, BIDV also added 60 VND to both rates, listing at 23,795 VND/USD (buying) and 24,075 VND/USD (selling)./.