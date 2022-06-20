Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,092 VND/USD on June 20, up 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week (June 17).
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar was set at 23,092 VND/USD on June 20. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,092 VND/USD on June 20, up 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week (June 17).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,784 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,399 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks dropped.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,100 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,380 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from June 17.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from June 17, listing the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,380 VND/USD./.