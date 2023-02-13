Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,628 VND/USD on February 13, up 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week (February 10).
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,809 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,447 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,375 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,745 VND/USD, both up 15 VND from the end of February 10.
BIDV also raised both rates by 15 VND, listing at 23,430 VND/USD (buying) and 23,730 VND/USD (selling)./.