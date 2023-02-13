Business Vietnam’s foreign direct investment powers economy into the future With a fresh open-door policy as well as attractive incentives and investment environment, Vietnam has drawn a large amount of foreign direct investment (FDI) in recent years despite the impact of COVID-19 across the globe. According to experts, FDI has driven the country’s economic development and international economic integration.

Business Vietnam in Italian groups' strategic priority list Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung has held working sessions with leaders of credit group CDP, Simest credit institution of CDP, credit and insurance group SACE and the General Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria) of Italy as part of the embassy's economic diplomacy activities of in 2023.

Business First batch of ‘Dien’ pomelos exported to UK First ‘Dien’ pomelos from the northern province of Hoa Binh have been available on the shelves of Longdan supermarkets in the UK, receiving the welcome of the Vietnamese community in the country and local consumers.