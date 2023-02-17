Business Agricultural sector targets attracting 25 billion USD in FDI by 2030 The agricultural sector targets attracting 25 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) by 2030, along with 5 billion USD in loans and 1 billion USD in grants.

Phu Yen province plans to build 14-km seaside road The central province of Phu Yen plans to build a 14.2-kilometer seaside road linking Tuy An district and Tuy Hoa city to enhance regional transport connectivity and fuel economic growth.

Japan-Vietnam business conference underway in Hai Phong A business conference took place at the Japan-Hai Phong industrial park (previously called Nomura-Hai Phong) in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong on February 16.