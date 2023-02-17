Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on February 17
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,639 VND/USD on February 17, up 3 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,639 VND/USD on February 17, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,820 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,458 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased strongly.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,520 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,890 VND/USD, both up 100 VND from the end of February 16.
BIDV also raised both rates by 110 VND, listing at 23,580 VND/USD (buying) and 23,880 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from February 13-17, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend, ending the week up a total 11 VND./.