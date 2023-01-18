Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on January 18
The State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,606 VND/USD on January 18. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,606 VND/USD on January 18, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,786 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,425 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates showed a mixed trend.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,600 VND/USD, both down 30 VND from the end of January 17.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND to 23,285 VND/USD (buying) and 23,585 VND/USD (selling)./.