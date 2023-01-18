Business Enterprises expect more support to reform business environment Business leaders are calling for increased efforts from government agencies to implement crucial business environment reforms in the coming year.

Business Buon Ma Thuot strives to become world’s coffee city The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak – Vietnam’s largest coffee-producing region - is striving to make its capital of Buon Ma Thuot a coffee city of the world with distinctive identities.

Business Challenges persist for small and medium-sized domestic packaging companies Despite the hard work of small and medium-sized domestic packaging companies to stay in tune with market demands and apply the latest production technologies, they continue to face a host of challenges.