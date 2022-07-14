Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on July 14
The State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,201 VND/USD on July 14 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,201 VND/USD on July 14, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,897 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,504 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at all commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,220 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,530 VND/USD, both unchanged from July 13.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing at 23,250 VND/USD (buying) and 23,530 VND/USD (selling)./.