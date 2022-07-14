Business Online conference promotes Vietnam-Algeria trade The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade on July 13 held a virtual conference to promote Vietnam-Algeria trade and business cooperation.

Vietnam's real estate still a magnet to foreign investors Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam continuously increased in the first half of this year, especially in the real estate sector that attracted 3.15 billion USD, making up 22.5 percent of the total registered capital.

PM orders work start on new terminal of Tan Son Nhat airport in Q3 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently ordered construction of Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport be started in the third quarter of 2022 and the facility be put into use in September 2024.

UK hands over national trade repository to Vietnam The British Government handed over the Vietnam national trade repository (VNTR) to the Vietnamese side at a ceremony on July 13.