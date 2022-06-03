Business Updated edition of Vietnamese seafood company map to be released The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) will release an updated edition of the map of Vietnamese seafood companies in July, with some 5,000 copies.

Business Opportunities await Vietnam’s agricultural, food exports to Malaysia Vietnam should focus on Malaysia for exports, especially food and beverages, during the post-pandemic economic recovery, heard a workshop held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 2.

Business Border province to set up virus-free zones to aid exports The local authority in the northern province of Lang Son has set up several COVID-19-free zones in an attempt to ensure the flow of goods across the Vietnam-China border stays efficient and uninterrupted.

Business Information portal helps connect Vietnamese businesses The Department of Enterprise Development, under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, has launched a business information portal to provide information and support services for businesses in Vietnam, especially small and medium enterprises.