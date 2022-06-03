Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on June 3
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,069 VND/USD on June 3, up 3 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,069 VND/USD on June 3. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,069 VND/USD on June 3, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,761 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,376 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,040 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,330 VND/USD, both unchanged from the rates at the end of June 2.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,070 VND/USD (buying) and 23,350 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from May 30-June 3, the daily reference exchange rate were adjusted down on the first two days but then turned around to follow an upward trend. However, it still ended the week down 20 VND from the rate at the week’s beginning./.