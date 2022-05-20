Business Infographic April’s CPI increases 0.18 percent The consumer price index (CPI) in April rose 0.18 percent over the previous month and 2.64 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Kien Giang calls for investments in 55 projects to mitigate natural disasters The southern province of Kien Giang is calling for investment in 55 projects meant to cope with climate change and prevent natural disasters and coastal and riverine erosion.

Business Six more pangasius processing factories eligible to export to US The Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) under the United States Department of Agriculture has recognised six more Vietnamese pangasius processing factories that are eligible to export products to the US, raising the number of establishments to 19, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department (NAFIQAD).

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,142 VND/USD on May 19, up 2 VND from the previous day.