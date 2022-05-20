Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on May 20
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,145 VND/USD on May 20, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,839 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,450 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks saw slight increases.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,025 VND/USD (buying) and 23,305 VND/USD (selling), both up 5 VND from May 19.
Vietcombank also added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,000 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from May 16-20, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend for the first half of the week and turned around to go up in the last two days. It ended the week down 15 VND./.