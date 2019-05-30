Illustrative image

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,067 VND per USD on May 29, up 3 VND from the previous day (May 29).With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,759 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,375 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight rises from May 29.At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,350 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,470 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from May 29.BIDV added 15 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,350 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,470 VND/USD.Techcombank also raised both rates by 10 VND to 23,325 VND/USD (buying) and 23,465 VND/USD (selling).-VNA