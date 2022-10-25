Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on October 25
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,703 VND/USD on October 25, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,888 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,517 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks slightly increased.
At 8:35 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,608 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,888 VND/USD, both up 3 VND from October 24.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,575 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,885 VND/USD (selling)./.