Reference exchange rate up 3 VND
Illustrative image. (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND/USD on January 21, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,852 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,464 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,240 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the same time on January 20.
At BIDV, both rates remained the same as at the same time on January 20, with the buying rate listed at 23,100 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,240 VND/USD.
Techcombank cut 2 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,091 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,231 VND/USD./.
