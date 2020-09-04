Reference exchange rate up 3 VND
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,206 VND per USD on September 4, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,902 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,510 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued to stay stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from September 3.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, at 23,085 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling).
Similarly, the rates listed at Techcombank stayed unchanged at 23,066 VND/USD (buying) and 23,266 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from August 31 to September 4, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days. After the National Day holiday on September 2, the rate turned around to go up on the last two days of the week, ending up 6 VND compared to the Monday rate.
The rates listed at commercial banks stayed stable throughout the week and most ended at the same rates at the week’s beginning./.