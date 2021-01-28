Reference exchange rate up 3 VND
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,147 VND per USD on January 28, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,841 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,452 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,940 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,150 VND/USD, both unchanged from January 27.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,970 VND/USD (buying) and 23,170 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank adjusted down both rates by 5 VND to 22,918 VND/USD (buying) and 23,165 VND/USD (selling)./.