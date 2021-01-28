Business Solar energy storage system offers low-cost solution for Vietnam The Solar Storage System (ESS) offers a low-cost and low-emissions solution for peak-hour power supply, helping Vietnam pursue low emissions development and ensuring economic growth, according to an expert at a workshop held in Hanoi on January 27.

Business Apple bolsters production shift to Vietnam, India Apple is ramping up the production of iPhones, iPads, Macs and other products outside of China, in a sign that the tech giant is continuing to accelerate its production diversification, reported Nikkei Asia.

Business Operators make more money from digitalisation With a sharp drop in revenue from traditional telecommunications services, carriers are rapidly transforming their digital strategy.

Business HCM City construction materials market expected to benefit from huge demand Ho Chi Minh City is removing legal bottlenecks to the housing market and the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, factors that will revive its construction materials market whose annual peak season begins in the first quarter.