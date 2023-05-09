Business Bank deposit interest rates keep falling Banks have been steadily cutting deposit interest rates, which have reached around 8%, a move aimed at reducing lending rates to support businesses.

Business Vinh Long looks to expand collaboration with Niigata prefecture of Japan The Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long wants to expand cooperation with Japanese partners, especially with Niigata prefecture, said Lu Quang Ngoi, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee on May 8.

Videos Vietnam’s GDP to grow by 5.2% this year: HSBC After a sluggish GDP performance in the first quarter this year, Vietnam is still not out of the woods yet. In particular, it has not seen the light at the end of the tunnel on the trade front, according to an HSBC report.

Business Vietnamese, Japanese cities look to expand collaboration in agriculture, tourism The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the Administration of Nasushiobara City of Japan on May 8 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of agriculture and tourism.