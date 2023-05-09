Reference exchange rate up 3 VND
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,621 VND/USD on May 9, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,801 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,441 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,630 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of May 8.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by 4 VND, listing at 23,300 VND/USD (buying) and 23,600 VND/USD (selling)./.