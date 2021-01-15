Business SCIC reports 286 mln USD in pre-tax profit for 2020 The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) announced on January 14 that its pre-tax profit soared over 36 percent in 2020, hitting an estimated 6.58 trillion VND (around 286 million USD).

Business MoMo closes Series D financing round MoMo, Vietnam’s biggest e-wallet firm, has finished its Series D financing round from leading global investors, announced the firm in Hanoi on January 13.