Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on January 15
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,136 VND per USD on January 15, up 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,829 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,442 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks slightly fluctuated.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, both unchanged from January 14.
BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,980 VND/USD, up 10 VND, and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, down 10 VND.
Meanwhile, Vietinbank added 5 VND to both rates, at 22,923 VND/USD (buying) and 23,166 VND/USD (selling)./.