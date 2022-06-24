Business Infographic Circular economy contributing to green growth A circular economy aims to circulate the waste within a single enterprise or turn waste from one industry into a resource for another. According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), a circular economy is a closed production cycle, where waste is returned as raw materials for production, thereby reducing any negative impact on the environment, ecosystems, and health.

Business Vietnam’s growth to rise by 6.5% in 2022: ICAEW The economic recovery across the South-East Asian region has been uneven and must now contend with rising external headwinds from outside the region.

Business Vinh Phuc province seeks stronger links with Japanese localities, investors A conference was held in Vinh Phuc on June 23 with a view to reinforcing the northern province’s cooperation with Japanese localities and investors.

Business Dong Nai enjoys trade surplus of nearly 3.5 billion USD in first six months The export turnover of southern Dong Nai province hit 13.3 billion USD during the first six months of this year, surging 13 percent over the same period last year, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.