Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on June 24
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,105 VND/USD on June 24, up 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,797 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,412 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks rose again.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD, up 15 VND and the selling rate at 23,390 VND/USD, up 10 VND from June 23.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised the buying rate by 5 VND to 23,110 VND/USD and the buying rate by 15 VND to 23,390 VND/USD.
During the week from June 20-24, the daily reference exchange rate mostly followed an upward trend except for on Tuesday. It ended the week up 13 VND from Monday./.