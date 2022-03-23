Business Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce makes debut The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel, in collaboration with the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce, held a ceremony on March 22 to inaugurate the Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce.

Business Firms seek to bolster exports to Mexico A virtual trade promotion and cooperation conference for businesses of Vietnam and Mexico will be held on March 23-24.

Business Vietnamese firms need to better seize incentives in CPTPP Domestic enterprises need to increase their initiative in seizing incentives in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to optimise the deal, experts said.

Travel Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Russia from March 25 The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on March 22 announced that it will temporarily suspend flights on the Hanoi-Moscow route from March 25 to review and clarify the procedures, requirements and regulations related to the craft insurance and flight operations to Russia.