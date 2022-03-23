Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on March 23
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,147 VND/USD on March 23, up 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,841 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,452 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued to drop.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,710 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,020 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from March 22.
BIDV reduced both rates by 15 VND to 22,735 VND/USD (buying) and 23,015 VND/USD (selling)./.