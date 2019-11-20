Business Vietnam’s export of squid, octopus to US surges in 2019 Vietnam’s export of squid and octopus to the US market saw a strong rise of 63.7 percent in the first nine months of 2019 to reach 11.4 million USD, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Myanmar – promising market for Vietnamese businesses Myanmar is a promising market for Vietnamese businesses, heard a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on November 19.

Business US group inaugurates animal feed plant in Ha Nam province The US group Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) inaugurated an animal feed plant in the northern province of Ha Nam on November 19.

Business Foreign investors allowed to hold 34 percent stake at Vietnam airlines The limit for foreign investors’ ownership in Vietnamese air transport businesses will be increased to 34 percent from the current level of 30 percent, according to the Prime Minister’s decree signed last week.