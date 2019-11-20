Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on November 20
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,139 VND per USD on November 20, up 4 VND from the previous day (November 19).
Transactions at Vietcombank (Source: Vietcombank)
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,833 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,444 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,115 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,265 VND/USD, both unchanged from the same time on November 19.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by 4 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,131 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,271 VND/USD./.