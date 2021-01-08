Business Credit growth forecast to reach 13-14 percent this year: SSI Credit growth in Vietnam may reach 13-14 percent this year, partly driven by progress with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a 2021 banking outlook report released by the SSI Securities Corporation on January 6.

Business Vietcombank’s bad debts lowest ever in 2020 The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) recorded a bad debt ratio of 0.6 percent last year, the lowest so far and in the sector, compared to 0.78 percent in 2019.