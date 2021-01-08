Reference exchange rate up 4 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,121 VND per USD on January 8, up 4 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,121 VND per USD on January 8, up 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,814 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,427 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks were adjusted down.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,960 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from January 7.
BIDV also cut 20 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,990 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD.
Similarly, the rates at Vietinbank were reduced by 18 VND to 22,920 VND/USD (buying) and 23,155 VND/USD (selling)./.