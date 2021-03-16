Reference exchange rate up 4 VND
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 16, up 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,900 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,509 VND/USD.
The rates listed by major commercial banks saw an increase.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,960 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD, both up 30 VND from March 15.
BIDV also raised both rates by 15 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,980 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,180 VND/USD.
Similarly, Vietinbank added 18 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,930 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,180 VND/USD./.