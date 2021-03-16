Business Women entrepreneurs help Vietnamese products go global Vietnam has seen sharp growth in the number of businesses run by women, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said.

Business Vietnam - emerging market that shone in a difficult year: MoneyWeek The UK’s MoneyWeek news website has run a story highlighting that Vietnam is one of the most promising markets of Asia in a long time thanks to the country’s success in COVID-19 control.

Business Ethanol Phu Tho case: former PetroVietnam executive sentenced to 11 years in prison Former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) Dinh La Thang was sentenced to 11 years in prison, during a trial on the case of violating regulations on investment in construction works, causing serious consequences at an ethanol plant in the northern province of Phu Tho on March 15.

Business Electronics leads HCM City industrial revival Electronics production in HCM City increased sharply in the first two months of the year thanks to efforts to stabilise export markets and foster manufacturing, according to the city Department of Industry and Trade.