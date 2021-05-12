Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,149 VND per USD on May 12, up 4 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,844 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,454 VND/USD.

The rates listed by commercial banks showed slight fluctuations.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,930 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from May 11.

Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 2 VND to 22,955 VND/USD (buying) and 23,155 VND/USD (selling).

Vietinbank cut 5 VND from both rates, listed the buying rate at 22,942 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,152 VND/USD./.