Reference exchange rate up 4 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,121 VND per USD on June 2, up 4 VND from the previous day (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,121 VND per USD on June 2, up 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial bank during the day is 23,814 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,427 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,915 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,145 VND/USD, both unchanged from June 1.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,945 (buying) and 23,145 VND/USD (selling).
Vietinbank added 2 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,925 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,145 VND/USD (selling)./.