Society Domestic flights to HCM City reduced amid COVID-19 The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to reduce their domestic flights to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City as part of efforts to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Mekong Delta needs momentum to grow further: conference Tran Tuan Anh, head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, said on June 1 that solutions are needed to create momentum for socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta.

Business Hanoi attracts 519.2 million USD in FDI in five months Total registered capital of new foreign-invested projects and additional capital in existing ones in Hanoi amounted to 519.2 million USD in the first five months of this year, according to the Statistics Department of Hanoi.