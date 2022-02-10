Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,108 VND/USD on February 10, up 4 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,801 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,414 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks decreased.

At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,510 VND/USD and the selling rate 22,820 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from February 9.

BIDV also cut both rates by 20 VND, listing at 22,550 VND/USD (buying) and 22,830 VND/USD (selling)./.