Business Vietnam's garment export value up in nine months Vietnam's textile and garment export value reached 35 billion USD in the first nine months of 2022, up 21% over the same period last year.

Business VinFast, Infineon extend partnership in electromobility VinFast, Vietnam's first global smart electric car maker, and Infineon Technologies AG, the world leader in automotive semiconductor solutions, on October 13 announced to extend their partnership on the occasion of Infineon's OktoberTech Asia Pacific 2022 Technology Forum in Singapore.

Business Petrol traders commit to providing sufficient fuel for local market The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will ask the Government to adjust costs on petrol trading for businesses to help them avoid losses, said Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai.