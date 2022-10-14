Reference exchange rate up 44 VND hinh anh 1Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,541 VND/USD on October 14, up 44 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,244 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,838 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks increased.

Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,890 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,200 VND/USD, both up 120 VND from the end of October 13.

Similarly, BIDV also added 110 VND to both rates, listing at 23,920 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,200 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from October 10-14, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend, ending the week up 109 VND per USD./.
